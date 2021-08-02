Friends pay tribute to hit-and-run victim; defendant makes first court appearance

Flowers, messages and a large pink stuffed bear surround the utility pole near where Brianna Page was killed in a hit-and-run collision Saturday morning.

Page, 17, was making the half-mile walk from her home at the Silver Springs Apartments to the Bojangles restaurant where she worked when she was struck and killed by what police described as a gray Chrysler.

Family friend Alexus Rogers, 25, called Page “an amazing young woman” who worked hard to support her family, which included Page’s mother and three siblings.

“She helped her mama pay her rent, her bills,” Rogers said. “I don’t even know what she’s going to do right now, but Brianna, she was the sweetest little girl — the sweetest little girl.”

Roger said Page would walk to work because the family does not have a car.

Susan Wilson, an 18-year-old who called Page her best friend, said she was “very devastated and heartbroken,” adding that she had trouble sleeping in the wake of her friend’s death.

“She was beautiful,” Wilson said of Page. “She was loving. She was a caring soul.”

First appearance and speeding concerns