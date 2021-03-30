Fourteen arrested in Alexander County on various charges

Dustin Shay Burchette, 31, of Granite Falls, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses. His bond was set at $3,500 secured.

Tyler James Angel, 25, of Taylorsville, was charged with felony attempted first degree burglary and misdemeanor larceny. His bond was set at $8,500 secured.

Marty Jo Bryan, 42, of Hiddenite, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, assault on a female and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $25,000 secured.

Malcolm Malik Stewart, 25, of Taylorsville, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II methamphetamine and resisting arrest. He also had an orders for arrest warrant for assault on a female. His bond was set at $40,000 secured.

Michelle Terrell, 35, of Statesville, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of auto parts and misdemeanor injury to personal property. Her bond was set at $20,000 secured.

James Darrell Roten, 43, of Taylorsville, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, speeding to elude arrest, driving while license revoked and possession of unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area. His bond was set at $5,500 secured.

Shawn Smith, 30, of Claremont, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $4,500 secured.