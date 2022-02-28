Four-year-old in stable condition Monday after accidentally shooting himself at home in Hickory

A 4-year-old boy remains in critical but stable condition after what police say was an accidental shooting Saturday in Hickory.

The child accidentally shot himself with a handgun at a home on Third Avenue SW, a news release from the Hickory Police Department says. A family member drove the child to Frye Regional Medical Center before he was transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Police Capt. Jeff Young said the gun belonged to a family member who lives at the home.

No charges were filed in the case as of Monday. Young said investigators will be meeting with the district attorney’s office this week to discuss possible charges.

Young advised gun owners to keep all firearms and ammunition in a locked gun safe or to use gun locks.

The Hickory Police Department provides free gun locks. They can be requested during regular business hours at the police department at 347 Second Ave. SE.

The police asked anyone with information on the case to call the department at 828-328-5551 or reach out to Investigator L. Whitener at 828-261-2628 or lwhitener@hickorync.gov.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.