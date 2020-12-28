 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four teens face charges following confrontation in Taylorsville
0 comments
breaking top story
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Four teens face charges following confrontation in Taylorsville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four teenagers face charges following a confrontation in Taylorsville that ended in gunfire on Saturday.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department responded to a residence on Gravel Hill Court in reference to shots being fired, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers discovered that three individuals forced their way into the residence occupied by a 17-year-old and his parents. The 17-year-old was confronted by two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old suspect demanding money and property, the release said.

The suspects had gone to the residence on Gravel Hill Court to purchase a controlled substance from the 17-year-old, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The parents chased the suspects out of the residence and into a vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway. The father shot into the suspect’s vehicle striking the vehicle three times on the passenger side as it was leaving the driveway, the release stated.

No one was injured.

Three hours later, three individuals, along with the suspect’s vehicle, were located at a residence on Crowson Road off of Rink Dam Road in Alexander County.

Zachariah Canterbury, 18, of Taylorsville and Christopher Dalton Whorley, 18, of Seminole, Florida, were charged with common law robbery and first degree burglary. Each was given a $100,000 bond.

A juvenile petition is being sent to the Juvenile Court Counselor for charges on both 17-year-olds involved, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing with more charges possible.

+1 
ZCanterbury.png

Canterbury
+1 
Whorley.JPG

Whorley
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert