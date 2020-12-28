Four teens face charges following confrontation in Taylorsville

Four teenagers face charges following a confrontation in Taylorsville that ended in gunfire on Saturday.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department responded to a residence on Gravel Hill Court in reference to shots being fired, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers discovered that three individuals forced their way into the residence occupied by a 17-year-old and his parents. The 17-year-old was confronted by two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old suspect demanding money and property, the release said.

The suspects had gone to the residence on Gravel Hill Court to purchase a controlled substance from the 17-year-old, according to the release.

The parents chased the suspects out of the residence and into a vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway. The father shot into the suspect’s vehicle striking the vehicle three times on the passenger side as it was leaving the driveway, the release stated.

No one was injured.

Three hours later, three individuals, along with the suspect’s vehicle, were located at a residence on Crowson Road off of Rink Dam Road in Alexander County.