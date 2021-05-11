 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four pounds of meth seized in Caldwell County; two arrests made
0 comments
top story
CALDWELL COUNTY

Four pounds of meth seized in Caldwell County; two arrests made

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
seized narcotics.jpg

Law enforcement seized approximately 2000 grams of methamphetamine in Caldwell County, according to a press release.

 Submitted

Two Lenoir residents face multiple counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine.

Justin Marqui Caldwell, 33, and Stephanie Nicole Laws, 28, both of Lenoir, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. They were each placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under an $800,000 secured bond.

On May 5 at approximately 7 a.m., Caldwell County deputies attempted to stop Justin Caldwell’s vehicle. Caldwell fled, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle pursuit ended when Caldwell’s vehicle collided with a tree located at a residence on Connelly Springs Road in the Baton community, the release stated. Caldwell then fled on foot and was taken into custody by officers.

Caldwell was found in possession of approximately 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 4.4 pounds, the release said.

Laws was a passenger in the vehicle and arrested without incident, the release stated. The drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $300,000, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This is another example of how teamwork between agencies is essential in combating the fight against drugs,” Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said in the press release.

The Caldwell County investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Taylorsville Police Department and the Lenoir Police Department.

+2 
caldwell.png

Caldwell
+2 
laws.png

Laws
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 9 killed, 21 hurt in Russia school shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert