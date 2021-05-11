Four pounds of meth seized in Caldwell County; two arrests made

Two Lenoir residents face multiple counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine.

Justin Marqui Caldwell, 33, and Stephanie Nicole Laws, 28, both of Lenoir, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. They were each placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under an $800,000 secured bond.

On May 5 at approximately 7 a.m., Caldwell County deputies attempted to stop Justin Caldwell’s vehicle. Caldwell fled, according to the release.

The vehicle pursuit ended when Caldwell’s vehicle collided with a tree located at a residence on Connelly Springs Road in the Baton community, the release stated. Caldwell then fled on foot and was taken into custody by officers.

Caldwell was found in possession of approximately 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 4.4 pounds, the release said.

Laws was a passenger in the vehicle and arrested without incident, the release stated. The drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $300,000, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.