Four felony drug arrests made in six days at Newton residence

Four felony drug arrests were made in six days at a Newton residence where firearms, drugs and more than $46,000 were found, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 26, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Viewpoint Road in Newton to assist state probation officers with a search of the premises.

While assisting probation officers, deputies seized two firearms, one pound of methamphetamine and $31,876 in United States currency, according to the release. Phillip Anthony Godfrey, 45, of Newton and Jeffrey Ben Pavkovich, 51, of Gainesville, Georgia were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Godfrey and Pavkovich made bond on those charges and were released.

On Sept. 1, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a citizen reporting suspicious persons at the same residence on Viewpoint Road where deputies assisted probation officers on Aug. 26.

When deputies arrived two people fled from them on foot, according to the release. When apprehended those persons were identified as Christopher and Phillip Godfrey. During that time deputies seized a firearm, 1.4 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana and approximately $15,000 in United States currency.