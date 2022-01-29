Four charged with drug crimes following traffic stop

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has charged four area residents with drug crimes following a vehicle stop on Tuesday on N.C. 16 near the N.C. 150 exit.

Officers found 6 ounces of methamphetamine during the stop, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

The following individuals were charged:

Claremont resident Christopher Chad Woods, 36, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Hickory resident Samantha Marie Vono, 31, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vono was wanted for parole and probation violations. She was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Claremont resident Leigha Adelle Warren, 33, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine. She was issued a $75,000.

Conover resident Tony Ray Kirkland, 21, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession of schedule I controlled substance. Kirkland was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

