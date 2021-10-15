Four cases pending in 2018 drug ring investigation where 22 were charged

In 2018, 22 men were charged as part of a six-month-long drug deal investigation in Hickory. Since then 16 of them have pleaded guilty, four cases are pending, one case was disposed and one man was found guilty in a trial earlier this week.

During the investigation, police set up cameras at locations where drug deals took place in Hickory and placed a wiretap on a defendant’s phone. The evidence was displayed during Jaron Cornwell’s trial this week. He was one of the defendants charged and was labeled early on as one of the leaders of the drug-trafficking ring.

Cornwell was found guilty by a jury on Monday on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, continuing criminal enterprise and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said two other leaders of the drug trafficking ring were Naeem Ali Mungro, 39, of Newton and Gevon Marquise King, 37, of Hickory, according to a previous HDR article.

The investigation turned up more than 2½ pounds of cocaine and crack, seven handguns, an assault rifle and about $36,000.

The four who still have matters pending are Mungro, Shamaine Edwards, 39, of Lincolnton, Terrance Geter, 36, of Whitsett, and Nathaniel Hatcher, 47, of Jacksonville, Florida, according to Catawba County court records.