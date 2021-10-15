Four cases pending in 2018 drug ring investigation where 22 were charged

In 2018, 22 men were charged as part of a six-month-long drug deal investigation in Hickory. Since then 16 of them have pleaded guilty, four cases are pending, one case was disposed and one man was found guilty in a trial earlier this week.
During the investigation, police set up cameras at locations where drug deals took place in Hickory and placed a wiretap on a defendant’s phone. The evidence was displayed during Jaron Cornwell’s trial this week. He was one of the defendants charged and was labeled early on as one of the leaders of the drug-trafficking ring.
Cornwell was found guilty by a jury on Monday on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, continuing criminal enterprise and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said two other leaders of the drug trafficking ring were Naeem Ali Mungro, 39, of Newton and Gevon Marquise King, 37, of Hickory, according to a previous HDR article.
The investigation turned up more than 2½ pounds of cocaine and crack, seven handguns, an assault rifle and about $36,000.
The four who still have matters pending are Mungro, Shamaine Edwards, 39, of Lincolnton, Terrance Geter, 36, of Whitsett, and Nathaniel Hatcher, 47, of Jacksonville, Florida, according to Catawba County court records.
Status of the 22 people charged as of October 2021
Dominic Sharel Adams, 36, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Sept. 16.
Tyrell Lewis Jenkins, 36, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Jan. 21, 2020.
Naeem Ali Mungro, 39, of Newton, has his case pending as of Oct. 12.
Jaron Monte Cornwell, 32, of Hickory, was found guilty on three charges on Oct. 11.
Shamaine Antwan Edwards, 39, of Lincolnton, has his case pending as of Oct. 12.
John Markel Gaither, 27, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Oct. 4.
Darshae Mylantus Blackburn, 32, of Hildebran, pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking in cocaine on Sept. 16.
Terrance Keon Geter, 36, of Whitsett, has his case pending as of Oct. 12.
Tyrone Javelle Bowens, 50, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to sell/deliver cocaine on May 4, 2020.
Gevon Marquise King, 37, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to attempt to traffic cocaine on Sept. 8.
Robert Jason Jenkins, 33, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Aug. 16.
Eddie Carlos Linder, 41, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine on Sept. 16.
Rahshawn Jarday Williams, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine on Aug. 16.
Jasean Cantrell Abernathy, 26, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell cocaine on Sept. 8, 2020
Karl Brantley Rhinehardt, 43, of Conover, pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Oct. 4.
Damian Dion Liles, 43, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to felony possession of cocaine on Sept. 8.
Devonta Marquise Beatty, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Sept. 16.
Lavonnie Lee White, 39, of Hickory, had his case disposed on Dec. 28, 2018.
Steven Antwan Good, 39, of Gastonia, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana paraphernalia on July 10, 2019.
Christo Helton, 63, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of justice on Nov. 5, 2018.
William Bernard Mitchell, 52, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty to attempt trafficking cocaine on Nov. 19, 2019.
Nathaniel Thomas Hatcher, 47, of Jacksonville, Florida, has his case pending as of Oct. 12.