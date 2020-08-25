Four arrested in Alexander County on various charges

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman issued a press release Tuesday listing four people who face charges.

The four are:

Ryan Adrian Davis, 29, of Hiddenite, was arrested and charged on Aug. 17 with resisting arrest. His bond was set at $2,500 secured with a court date set for Sept. 21.

Martha Wilhelm Craig, 68, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged on Aug. 18 with misuse of the 911 system. Her bond was set at $1,200 secured with a court date set for Sept. 28.

Kayla Nicole Rust, 29, of Hiddenite, was arrested and charged on Aug. 24 with violation of probation. Her bond was set at $1,000 secured.

Javier Jorge Galindo, 24, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged on Aug. 24 with resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,500 secured with a court date of Sept. 28.