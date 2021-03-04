Four arrested in Alexander County on various charges

Four people were arrested in Alexander County on various charges including larceny and trafficking drugs.

Samuel Camron Deal, 41, of Taylorsville, was charged on Feb. 27 with one count of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny, one count of possession of stolen property and four counts of attempted identity theft. His bond was set at $25,000 secured.

Cheryl Elaine Moose, 34, of South Carolina, was charged on Feb. 27 with felony trafficking heroin and numerous failure to appear in court orders for traffic violations. Her bond was set at $2,500 secured and $1,000 unsecured.

David Hendrickson Hornburg, 45, of Hickory, was charged on March 1 with a fugitive extradition warrant for burglary from New York. His bond was set at $150,000 secured.

Branden Lee Eckert, 31, of Hiddenite, was charged on March 1 with a fugitive extradition warrant for drugs from Colorado. His bond was set at $150,000 secured.