Former players' lawsuit against Lenoir-Rhyne moves forward with some claims dismissed

A year has passed since a group of former Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball players filed a lawsuit alleging they had been kicked off the team for speaking up about racial justice issues.

The lawsuit is still active in the court system in Mecklenburg County, though several of the players’ claims against the university have been dismissed.

Harold Kennedy, the Winston-Salem attorney representing the eight players and former team manager, said he believes the dismissals will change little.

He indicated his clients will continue pursuing claims of breach of contract against Lenoir-Rhyne, interference with contractual rights against the university and women’s basketball coach Grahm Smith and libel against Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt and the university.

Kennedy said the case is in the discovery phase now and he anticipates the matter will go to trial next year.

When asked about the status of the case now and going forward, the university provided the following statement: "The court dismissed most of the claims asserted by the former team members. Lenoir-Rhyne is vigorously contesting the claims that remain."

The controversy became public in April 2021 when former sophomore basketball player Laney Fox published an open letter to the campus community on social media.

The letter said she and other basketball players — some Black and some white — had been cut from the team or were forced off by being made to feel unwelcome after initiating conversations on racial justice matters and speaking out against racism.

Whitt responded the day after Fox made her statement with his own public letter in which he said Fox made false claims and defended her dismissal from the team as a legitimate coaching decision.

In July 2021, Fox and eight other women associated with the basketball program — former players Nakia Hooks, Ashley Woodroffe, Michaela Dixon, Sydney Wilson, Tamerah Brown, Kennedy Weigt and Korbin Tipton and former team manager Fatou Sall — sued the university, Whitt and Smith.

Among other claims, the women argued the university and Smith had violated contracts with the players by revoking scholarships and that this action led to various harms, including, in the case of a few players, hindering their prospects of playing professional basketball.

The university has maintained that Fox was the only player cut from the team, though they did acknowledge other players transferred.

Fox also sued Whitt for libel, asserting that he had defamed her in the letter he published in response to her statement in April 2021.

In May, Mecklenburg Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell dismissed the breach of contract claim against Smith and claims of negligent misrepresentation, interference with contractual rights and interference with prospective economic advantage against the university and Smith.

She allowed the claim of breach of contract against the university and a libel claim against Whitt to proceed.

In addition, the interference with contractual rights claim was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled. The players’ attorney has said he intends to do just that.