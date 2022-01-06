Former Hickory officer, convicted in 2019 of using unreasonable force, to be resentenced in February

A former Hickory police officer convicted of misconduct will receive a new sentence during a federal court hearing in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

Robert George, 49, was convicted of unreasonably using force in 2019. The charges stemmed from an incident in which George pulled 24-year-old Chelsea Doolittle from a police cruiser and threw her to the pavement behind the Hickory Police Department.

Judge Graham Mullen sentenced George to four years of probation and required him to pay more than $20,000 in restitution. Sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of roughly six to seven years in prison and prosecutors argued for a sentence in that range.

In June 2021, Mullen granted George’s request to end the probation early.

The prosecution appealed the sentence and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the sentence and ordered in November that George be resentenced.

The appeals court found that Mullen had been too favorable to George and had based his sentence on an analysis of the case that directly contradicted the verdict reached by the jury.

The court also removed Mullen from the case and assigned Judge Kenneth Bell to resentence George.

It is not clear what George’s new sentence will be but the appeals court decision is a clear indication that it will be harsher than the one he received originally.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.