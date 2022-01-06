 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Hickory officer, convicted in 2019 of using unreasonable force, to be resentenced in February
0 Comments
alert breaking

Former Hickory officer, convicted in 2019 of using unreasonable force, to be resentenced in February

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert George in federal court

Former Hickory police officer Robert George is due to receive a new sentence in February for his unreasonable use of force conviction in 2019. George is shown here leaving the federal courthouse in Statesville during his January 2019 trial.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A former Hickory police officer convicted of misconduct will receive a new sentence during a federal court hearing in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

Robert George, 49, was convicted of unreasonably using force in 2019. The charges stemmed from an incident in which George pulled 24-year-old Chelsea Doolittle from a police cruiser and threw her to the pavement behind the Hickory Police Department.

Judge Graham Mullen sentenced George to four years of probation and required him to pay more than $20,000 in restitution. Sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of roughly six to seven years in prison and prosecutors argued for a sentence in that range.

In June 2021, Mullen granted George’s request to end the probation early.

The prosecution appealed the sentence and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the sentence and ordered in November that George be resentenced.

The appeals court found that Mullen had been too favorable to George and had based his sentence on an analysis of the case that directly contradicted the verdict reached by the jury.

The court also removed Mullen from the case and assigned Judge Kenneth Bell to resentence George.

It is not clear what George’s new sentence will be but the appeals court decision is a clear indication that it will be harsher than the one he received originally.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea won't attend Winter Olympics, blames 'hostile forces'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert