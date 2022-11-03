Former Hickory CEO Steele sentenced to 8 years in prison, ordered to pay $17 million in restitution

A former Hickory CEO is set to spend eight years in federal prison for embezzling more than $15 million from the company she once headed.

Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, received her sentence Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Charlotte. In addition to the prison term, Judge Kenneth Bell also ordered Steele to pay nearly $17 million in restitution, and she is required to stay on supervised release for three years following her active sentence.

In handing down the sentence, Bell dismissed Steele’s bid for leniency as excuse-making and said he doubted she was truly remorseful for her actions.

Standing before Bell, Steele said: “I am completely broken by my actions, my choice and my past.” Steele was joined in the courtroom by four rows of family and friends.

“Being remorseful, in our opinion, would start with a check,” TIGRA CEO Bernd Motzer, who came from Germany to speak to the court, said. He said the embezzlement nearly bankrupted the company, and that it is still stuck with millions in debt. Motzer was joined in the courtroom by about a dozen TIGRA employees.

Steele, who is from Taylorsville, previously served as the CEO of TIGRA USA in Hickory, an American branch of a German-based tool company.

She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in January, acknowledging she stole more than $15 million from the company. Steele used some of the money to fund a craving for luxury clothing and accessories, including spending more than $500,000 on jewelry alone and high-end purchases in New York City at stores that included Sephora and Ted Baker.

Steele spent more than $1 million on personal travel, according to court documents. She also siphoned off money from the company to support her side businesses.

Steele had earlier agreed to pay restitution. She agreed to start early repayment in March.

A motion filed by the prosecution last week listed the agreed-upon restitution amount at roughly $16.9 million and included a nearly 2½-page list of jewelry and accessories the government has seized.

Attorneys hired by Steele asked for a five-year prison sentence along with supervised release while prosecutors sought a prison sentence between 70 and 87 months — a range of roughly six years to a little more than seven years.

In pushing for a relatively lenient sentence, Steele’s attorneys argued that her mental health challenges, particularly a desire to buy love as a result of an abusive childhood, contributed to her embezzlement.

Steele is undergoing treatment for her mental health problems, according to a letter from a therapist.

The attorneys also faulted TIGRA. They noted the company hired and promoted Steele despite her lack of education and the fact she was on supervised release after serving a federal prison sentence for personally cashing checks from another business.

The attorneys also claimed the corporate culture at TIGRA brought out the worst in Steele.

The attorneys said that TIGRA’s work environment was one where drinking was a big part of the culture and executives would hold meetings at a nude spa in Germany and subject Steele to sexual innuendo.

Prosecutors argued in a sentencing memo that Steele went to great lengths to disguise her illicit activity by opening accounts in the company’s name without the owners’ knowledge and pushing through transactions after they had been flagged as potentially inappropriate.

Prosecutors also wrote that Steele created a wedge between employees and the German ownership. The memo said she blamed the owners for financial irregularities such as lapses in health insurance coverage and late paychecks.

Steele’s detractors and supporters submitted letters to the court seeking to influence the sentence. Among those arguing for a harsher sentence were employees who worked under Steele, one of whom wrote, “We were all pawns in Donna’s game.”

Those writing in support of Steele included her family members and representatives of a prison ministry Steele has worked with. Her supporters said she had taken responsibility for her actions.