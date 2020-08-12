Former Hickory attorney fails in bid to be reinstated

Former Hickory attorney Shawn Clark wishes to practice law again. The North Carolina Bar Association and Appellate Court said no recently.
Clark began practicing law in North Carolina in 1997.
Between 2009 and 2012, Clark was involved in civil lawsuits and complaints that involved a former client and an employee.
In March 2010, the state Bar Grievance Committee sent a letter to Clark requesting information pertaining to allegations of attorney misconduct.
In May 2010, Clark narrowly lost to incumbent District Attorney Jay Gaither in the Republican primary.
In 2012, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail. That sentence was suspended. Clark was put on probation, ordered to perform community service and fined $20,000.
Clark was officially disbarred in October 2013.
He sought to be reinstated as an attorney in 2018.
In the fall 2018 edition of The North Carolina State Bar Association Journal, a notice was printed stating Clark’s intent to file a petition to have his law license reinstated. The state bar’s Disciplinary Hearing Committee met in April 2019 regarding the petition.
The disciplinary hearing committee ultimately denied Clark’s reinstatement, because they believed he,
“(had) not proven by clear and convincing evidence that he has reformed and presently possesses the moral character required for admission to practice law in this state taking into account the gravity of the misconduct which resulted in his disbarment,” according to the order denying reinstatement document.
This document also stated: “Clark's sexual relationship with a vulnerable client, attempts to suborn perjury, threats to witnesses, disclosure of confidential information, filing a frivolous lawsuit, conviction of crimes, and false statements to the State Bar were serious offenses that require a strong showing of a reformed character before reinstatement of Clark's license would be appropriate.”
Following the denial, Clark filed an appeal. His appeal was denied by the North Carolina Court of Appeals in April 2020. The following statement was included in a recent Appellate Court Opinion filed on July 21, 2020:
“After conducting a whole record review and balancing the evidence presented, we hold that the DHC did not abuse its discretion in denying the reinstatement because adequate evidence supported each finding. The Council’s decision to adopt and affirm the DHC’s order was also not an abuse of discretion. The Council is to be afforded great deference in the matters that come before them, and there was sufficient evidence to support a denial of reinstatement, when viewing the whole record.”
Clark submitted the following statement to the Hickory Daily Record in reference to his efforts to be reinstated:
“I’m certainly disappointed in the decision as I expected a different outcome. I question whether this remains a newsworthy story as it pertains to a painful time 10 years ago. Nonetheless, we all fall down, but it’s important that we get back up and move forward. I’ve tried to do just that since then and will continue to live in this community with humility and contrition. I anticipate applying again with hopes to re-join the profession I still love and believe in.”
