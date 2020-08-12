Former Hickory attorney fails in bid to be reinstated

The disciplinary hearing committee ultimately denied Clark’s reinstatement, because they believed he,

“(had) not proven by clear and convincing evidence that he has reformed and presently possesses the moral character required for admission to practice law in this state taking into account the gravity of the misconduct which resulted in his disbarment,” according to the order denying reinstatement document.

This document also stated: “Clark's sexual relationship with a vulnerable client, attempts to suborn perjury, threats to witnesses, disclosure of confidential information, filing a frivolous lawsuit, conviction of crimes, and false statements to the State Bar were serious offenses that require a strong showing of a reformed character before reinstatement of Clark's license would be appropriate.”

Following the denial, Clark filed an appeal. His appeal was denied by the North Carolina Court of Appeals in April 2020. The following statement was included in a recent Appellate Court Opinion filed on July 21, 2020: