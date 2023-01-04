Former Hibriten High School teacher charged with sex crimes involving student in 2018

The media coordinator at an elementary school has been charged with a sex crime involving a former student, according to Caldwell County court documents.

John Sullivan, 46, of Lenoir, is charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to an arrest warrant.

The reported offense occurred in December of 2018, according to the warrant. Caldwell County Schools confirmed that Sullivan was working as a science teacher at Hibriten High School at the time.

At the time of his arrest, Sullivan was on suspension from his job as a media coordinator at Kings Creek Elementary School, according to the school district.

“There is no concern regarding any current student,” the district said.

On Nov. 18, Sullivan was placed on leave with pay pending a disciplinary investigation. The district did not specify what the investigation was concerning. On Dec. 20, Sullivan’s status was changed to suspension without pay pending a recommendation for dismissal made to the school board by the superintendent, the district said.

Sullivan was arrested on Dec. 29, according to court documents. He resigned from the position at Kings Creek Elementary on Dec. 30, the district said.

Sullivan began the position at Kings Creek Elementary on Aug. 22. The elementary school posted the media coordinator position over the summer. Sullivan applied and was hired, the district said.

Sullivan worked for the school district since Aug. 18, 2005. For the majority of the time, he worked at Hibriten High School, the district said.

Sullivan’s next court date is Jan. 18. Sullivan is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.