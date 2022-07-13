Former county utilities director sentenced to 366 days for role in bribery scheme

A former Catawba County employee was sentenced to a year and a day in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme with a local contractor.

Barry Edwards, who served as the county’s director of utilities from 1995 to 2018, pleaded guilty in federal court in February to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

Judge Kenneth Bell said Wednesday that a prison term is necessary in this case to uphold public trust and reflect the seriousness of what Edwards did.

Edwards, 66, acknowledged receiving tens of thousands of dollars in tickets to professional baseball games, pricey dinners and money for a Disney World trip from contractor Joseph Wiseman.

He was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution during the plea hearing in February. Attorneys for Edwards also revealed in court that his pension is being docked $60,000 as a result of his actions.

Edwards was emotional as he stood before the court on Wednesday and acknowledged the error of his ways. He apologized to Catawba County residents, his family and his colleagues.

“I will forever be remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed of my actions,” he said. “I’ve hurt people I love.”

Wiseman was involved in three firms that did business with Catawba County. Wiseman pleaded guilty in 2019 to his involvement in a similar bribery scheme involving Buncombe County officials.

Edwards’ relationship with Wiseman dates back to 1994, when the two met through a professional group, according to documents filed by Edwards' attorney arguing for a lighter sentence or probation.

Edwards and his wife attended the wedding of Wiseman’s son, according to the documents.

Edwards’ attorneys asserted the “blurring or entangling of friendship and business did lead to Edwards’s current predicament and violation of the law.”

They continued: “To his regret and shame, Edwards accepted these gifts from his friend, and would frequently communicate with Wiseman via email about both the contracts with Catawba County that Wiseman sought and the side trips to baseball games and wineries that Wiseman helped pay for Edwards.”

The attorneys representing Edwards defended him by saying, “Edwards has never been accused of improperly encouraging or bestowing contracts sought by Wiseman.” The attorneys also noted Wiseman’s bids for contracts with the county were rejected more often than they were approved.

Catawba County ended all contracts with companies associated with Wiseman after federal and state authorities subpoenaed documents from the county in 2018 in relation to the corruption investigation.

Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said the county reviewed its contracts with firms involved and did not find any violations of state law.

In pleading for probation instead of prison time, attorneys for Edwards said he is suffering with chronic kidney disease and would be high risk for exposure to COVID-19 in prison. He also helps his wife, mother and other relatives who are struggling with health problems or have disabilities, according to the document.

The attorneys also said Edwards had been cooperative with law enforcement from the time his laptop was seized in June 2018. He agreed to speak with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation in Asheville without an attorney present the day after officers obtained the computers.

Though his attorneys acknowledged his “cooperation may not have been perfectly accurate and did lack the detailed documentary support of some others in the Buncombe County cases,” they argued his efforts to work with authorities were proof of regret and a desire to help authorities.

Edwards’ family and friends, including some current and former public employees, showed their support for him in letters to Judge Kenneth Bell.

Hickory Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller, who worked alongside Edwards in his role as the county’s chief financial officer from 2001 to 2015, former Catawba County Assistant County Manager Dewey Harris and former Catawba County Social Services Director Bobby Boyd vouched for Edwards’ character.

Miller described Edwards as “a very good person, one willing to help others who loves his family and his community deeply.” Miller added: “As such, I think he has learned a valuable lesson and feels a significant amount of guilt for letting his employer down — one that he loved so much — as well as his family and friends.”

Harris highlighted Edwards’ mentorship of young people interested in waste management while Boyd described a critical role Edwards played in working with social services on turning a house that was purchased as part of a landfill expansion into a group home.