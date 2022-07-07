 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Former Catawba County official who took bribes to be sentenced next week

  • 0
022422-hdr-news-edwards-p1

Barry Edwards, seen here leaving the Charlotte federal courthouse in February, will be sentenced Wednesday for accepting bribes from a contractor during his tenure as Catawba County’s director of utilities and engineering.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A former Catawba County official who pleaded guilty to receiving gifts worth thousands of dollars from a contractor is set to learn his fate next week.

Barry Edwards, who served as Catawba County’s director of engineering and utilities from 1995 to 2018, is scheduled to appear in federal court for sentencing on the morning of July 13 at the federal courthouse in Charlotte.

Edwards pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States in February. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is already on the hook for $30,000 in restitution.

The charge stemmed from Edwards’ relationship with Joe Wiseman, a contractor whose companies did business with the county. Edwards received perks worth tens of thousands of dollars from Wiseman, including tickets to sporting events and expensive meals between 2012 and 2018.

Wiseman himself pleaded guilty to involvement in a similar bribery scheme involving Buncombe County officials. Federal and state authorities subpoenaed Catawba County in 2018 as part of an investigation into Wiseman.

People are also reading…

Following those subpoenas, the county terminated the few remaining contracts it had with Wiseman-affiliated firms, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boris Johnson resists calls to resign despite exodus of ministers, staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert