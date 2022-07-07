Former Catawba County official who took bribes to be sentenced next week

A former Catawba County official who pleaded guilty to receiving gifts worth thousands of dollars from a contractor is set to learn his fate next week.

Barry Edwards, who served as Catawba County’s director of engineering and utilities from 1995 to 2018, is scheduled to appear in federal court for sentencing on the morning of July 13 at the federal courthouse in Charlotte.

Edwards pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States in February. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is already on the hook for $30,000 in restitution.

The charge stemmed from Edwards’ relationship with Joe Wiseman, a contractor whose companies did business with the county. Edwards received perks worth tens of thousands of dollars from Wiseman, including tickets to sporting events and expensive meals between 2012 and 2018.

Wiseman himself pleaded guilty to involvement in a similar bribery scheme involving Buncombe County officials. Federal and state authorities subpoenaed Catawba County in 2018 as part of an investigation into Wiseman.

Following those subpoenas, the county terminated the few remaining contracts it had with Wiseman-affiliated firms, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.