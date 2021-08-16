Former Catawba County judge pleads guilty to child sex crimes in Asheville

A former Catawba County judge has pleaded guilty to several child sex crimes in Asheville, according to a news release posted by the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Dan Green, 67, pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, providing wine, liquor or a malt beverage to a person under 21 and disseminating obscene material to a minor, according to the release.

Green was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old male at a hotel in Asheville in March 2019.

The boy in question was able to leave the hotel room and contact loved ones who called the police, according to the release.

The sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant requires Green to serve roughly two years in prison followed by up to three years of probation.

Green will have to register as a sex offender for the next 30 years, pay $3,700 in medical compensation for the victim and is permanently disbarred, according to the release.

Green was an active member of the community in Catawba County prior to his arrest on the sex crime charges, serving at various times as the chair of the Catawba County Democratic Party and on the board of the Western Piedmont Symphony.

He also hosted numerous foreign exchange students for about 30 years prior to his arrest.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

