Five arrested in Alexander County on various charges

Five men were arrested in Alexander County on various charges including identity theft and drug charges.

Gregory Allen Daniels, 51, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged on Feb. 1 with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $3,500 secured.

Richard Keith Seymore, 53, of Statesville, was arrested and charged on Feb. 1 with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $3,500 secured.

Redrum Erik Giggee, 20, of Hickory, was arrested and charged on Feb. 3 with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny. His bond was set at $20,000 secured.

David Austin Cook, 20, of Conover, was arrested and charged on Feb. 3 with one count of felony identity theft. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Anthony Lee Fox, 31, of Maiden, was arrested and charged on Feb. 11 with one count of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. His bond was set at $5,000 secured.