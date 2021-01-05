 Skip to main content
Five arrested in Alexander County; charges range from kidnapping to trespassing
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Five arrested in Alexander County; charges range from kidnapping to trespassing

Five people were arrested in Alexander County on various charges since Dec. 30. 

Michael Douglas Porter, 57, of Granite Falls, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony probation violation. His bond was set at $25,000.

Justin Allan Little, 31, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a minor, assault on a female and motor vehicle theft. His bond is set at $1 million.

Elijah Kahlil Clark, 23, of Hiddenite, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with felony stalking. His bond was set at $100,000.

Christopher Lynn Bailey, 47, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. His bond was set at $15,000.

Dawn Bumgarner Herman, 46, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with felony manufacturing, sell or deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, one count felony possession of controlled substance and three counts of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. Her bond was set at $12,000.

