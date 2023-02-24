Damario Leshaun Rousseau will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn in Hickory. He is one of six males charged in the case.

Rousseau, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Rousseau was 17 when the shooting occurred, according to court documents.

On Feb. 10, Rousseau’s case was ordered to be transferred to Catawba County Superior Court. Five of six people charged in the case were teenagers. Rousseau is the last of the five teens to have his case transferred to superior court, according to court documents.

The four other teens charged with Blackburn’s death are Jeremiah Walker, Demetri Reinhart, Jaylon Cumberlander and Devishaun Williams, according to court documents.

Reinhart and Williams are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Walker is charged with murder. Aunshae Conley is charged with murder. Conley was 21 at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

Cumberlander was 15. Walker, Reinhart and Williams were 16 when Blackburn died, according to court documents.

On June 13, 2022, Shonniel Blackburn was leaving the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments when he was shot and killed. He was found dead on a sidewalk outside the apartments when Hickory police officers arrived on the scene. The apartments are located at 841 S. Center St. in Hickory.

“I hope that these juveniles being charged as adults will help our young generation make better choices,” Blackburn’s sister Pinkie Sims said. “I thank God for giving my family the strength to carry on as we continue to seek justice for our loved one. We will continue to be his voice and seek justice.”