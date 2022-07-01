Fifth suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Hickory apartments

A fifth person has been charged in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn at Blue Ridge Apartments in Hickory in June.

On Friday, Aunshae Conley, 21, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for murder in Blackburn's death, according to a release by the Hickory Police Department.

Conley is currently being held in the Catawba County Jail. He has no bond, police said.

Four teens were previously charged in the fatal shooting.

Blackburn was 35 at the time of his death. He was found dead at the apartments on First Street SW in Hickory on June 13.