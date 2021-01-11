 Skip to main content
Felony death by vehicle charge lodged against Taylorsville man following fatal crash
Felony death by vehicle charge lodged against Taylorsville man following fatal crash

A Taylorsville man faces several charges following a fatal single-vehicle wreck in Alexander County.

Steven Ray Transeau, 33, was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The results of a blood test are pending.

A 2011 Ford Escape, driven by Transeau, was traveling on Church Road, near Sipe Road, when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and overturned several times on Saturday, according to the release.

The passenger of the vehicle, Joseph Frank Menscer, 44, of Hiddenite, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to the release. He died at the scene.

Transeau suffered minor injuries, the release stated.

Steven Ray Transeau
