Federal court orders new sentence for former Hickory officer convicted of misusing force

A former Hickory police officer convicted of slamming a woman to the pavement will be resentenced. His original sentence was tossed by a federal appeals court late last month.

In issuing the ruling, the judges of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals found that federal District Court Judge Graham Mullen had been too sympathetic to Robert George when he sentenced the former officer.

The judges wrote that Mullen based the sentence at least in part on arguments made by George’s defense attorneys at trial, arguments jurors found unconvincing when they voted to convict George.

Now, George will head back to court. He will get a new sentence in front of a new judge and if the appeals court ruling is any indication, the second sentence will not be as favorable to him as the first.

‘Almost accidental’

In January 2019, George was convicted in federal court of using unreasonable force during his time as a Hickory police officer.

The conviction came five years after George was caught on video throwing 24-year-old Chelsea Doolittle from the back of a police cruiser onto the concrete. The police mugshot of Doolittle showed her face bloodied and bruised.