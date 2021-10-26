Father of Hickory man killed in Hudson shooting speaks out; investigation continues

The father of a Hickory man killed in a shooting in Hudson talked about his son and his feelings on the case on Tuesday.

Ronnie Hefner’s son Terry Hefner, 44, was killed in an Oct. 15 shooting in a Dollar General parking lot in Hudson.

Hefner had an exchange of gunfire with 33-year-old Lenoir resident Jody Maltba, who was wounded in the shooting and was still hospitalized in Charlotte as of Tuesday, Hudson police said.

Ronnie Hefner spoke about some of the challenges his son faced.

Terry Hefner was born blind in one eye and had a heart attack about a year ago, Ronnie Hefner said. Hefner said his son enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and that they often spent time together.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He loved to work outside with me, and I guess you just kind of miss all that when they’re gone,” Ronnie Hefner said.

Ronnie Hefner said he wants to know the truth about the shooting and see justice done, adding that he wants the authorities to take the time they need to figure things out.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Hudson police Chief Richard Blevins said the department is waiting for Maltba’s condition to improve to the point where investigators can speak with him.