Family offers reward in Hickory killings

The family of two cousins who were killed in Hickory earlier this year is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the case.

Seven months have passed since 16-year-old Damarion Sharpe and his 20-year-old cousin Xzavion Watts were killed at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of First Avenue SW and 17th Street.

Reports from the police at the time of the shooing indicated the suspect was a Black male who fled the scene on foot.

Though the case remains active, no one has been arrested in the killing, Hickory police Capt. Jeff Young said.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

