Family of victim rushes out of courtroom after 'not guilty' verdict returned in murder case

A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.

Robinson faced the murder charge in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Geter on June 6, 2015, at a residence on Second Street SE in Hickory.

The court clerk read the verdict. “We the jury unanimously found the defendant Jamar Franklin Robinson not guilty,” she read.

After the verdict was read, a male family member of the victim stood to leave the courtroom.

“Stay seated,” Judge W. Todd Pomeroy said to the family member.

The family member complied, but then stood up again and rushed out of the courtroom despite officer’s instructions to stay.

Other family of Geter’s attempted to stop him, but then returned to their seats. “We don’t pertain to violence,” one said.

Robinson and the jury were escorted out of the room during the outburst.

Court bailiffs escorted the families of Robinson and Geter out of the courthouse separately.