Family of victim rushes out of courtroom after 'not guilty' verdict returned in murder case

A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
Robinson faced the murder charge in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Geter on June 6, 2015, at a residence on Second Street SE in Hickory.
The court clerk read the verdict. “We the jury unanimously found the defendant Jamar Franklin Robinson not guilty,” she read.
After the verdict was read, a male family member of the victim stood to leave the courtroom.
“Stay seated,” Judge W. Todd Pomeroy said to the family member.
The family member complied, but then stood up again and rushed out of the courtroom despite officer’s instructions to stay.
Other family of Geter’s attempted to stop him, but then returned to their seats. “We don’t pertain to violence,” one said.
Robinson and the jury were escorted out of the room during the outburst.
Court bailiffs escorted the families of Robinson and Geter out of the courthouse separately.
In Robinson's defense curing closing arguments on Wednesday, his attorney Ken Darty explained to the jury that in order for the jury to find his client guilty the prosecutor must prove to them beyond a reasonable doubt that Robinson committed the crime.
Darty also questioned the motives of the witnesses that spoke during the trial. He said that several had given investigators different statements at the start of the investigation than what they said on the witness stand.
Closing arguments in the trial finished Wednesday and the jury deliberated Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
Jamar Robinson’s aunt Sonya Robinson said she was relieved to hear the not guilty verdict and she appreciates the 12 jurors who sat in on the trial.
After the not guilty verdict, Robinson was scheduled to be released on Thursday.