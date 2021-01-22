Family of murder victim says suspect in shooting had history of being aggressive

The husband of a woman killed at TCS Designs said he has faith authorities will find the two people charged in her murder.
“Justice will be done and we’re just praying,” Justin Marlow, 50, said.
Marlow’s wife, Phelifia, was shot and killed while at work at the furniture plant on Jan. 13.
Coworker Tangela Parker of Alexander County has been charged with murder and her husband, Eric Parker, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Justin Marlow remembered his wife as a person who was loved by many.
“This woman didn’t only hurt her family and friends,” Justin Marlow said. “She hurt a community. There’s a community in this.”
Makayla Marlow, Phelifia’s 19-year-old daughter, said she is still processing feelings of sadness, anger and confusion.
“I have the constant question of why, but the why is not going to change anything,” Makayla Marlow said. She described her mother as “my best friend, my rock, my support system.”
The week before the shooting, Phelifia Marlow and Tangela Parker got into what Justin Marlow described as a “very silly” argument over moving tables in the work area that resulted in Tangela Parker being sent home for three days.
Both Justin and Makayla said they heard from people who worked at the plant that Tangela Parker had a reputation for being aggressive and argumentative.
Makayla said there were times she would hear Tangela Parker in the background yelling at people when she talked to her mother on the phone.
Justin Marlow said Tangela Parker had been bullying Phelifia.
While the suspects have not been found, Justin Marlow said law enforcement found Tangela Parker’s cellphone in the Caldwell County community of Collettsville and were trying to access it.
The Parkers were last seen driving in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license tag FAM5669. The U.S. Marshals service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.
Anyone with information on the case can call 828-328-5551.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.