Family of murder victim says suspect in shooting had history of being aggressive

The husband of a woman killed at TCS Designs said he has faith authorities will find the two people charged in her murder.

“Justice will be done and we’re just praying,” Justin Marlow, 50, said.

Marlow’s wife, Phelifia, was shot and killed while at work at the furniture plant on Jan. 13.

Coworker Tangela Parker of Alexander County has been charged with murder and her husband, Eric Parker, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Justin Marlow remembered his wife as a person who was loved by many.

“This woman didn’t only hurt her family and friends,” Justin Marlow said. “She hurt a community. There’s a community in this.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Makayla Marlow, Phelifia’s 19-year-old daughter, said she is still processing feelings of sadness, anger and confusion.

“I have the constant question of why, but the why is not going to change anything,” Makayla Marlow said. She described her mother as “my best friend, my rock, my support system.”