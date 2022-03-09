Family of homicide victim Michelle Marlow sues Hickory company for wrongful death

The family of Michelle Marlow, who was killed at TCS Designs in Hickory last year, is now suing the company for wrongful death. The family already has a lawsuit against Tangela Parker, who is charged with Marlow's murder.

Marlow and Parker were both employed at TCS Designs. In January 2021, Parker arrived at work with a gun and she shot and killed Marlow, police investigators said. Parker then ran away with her husband, Eric Parker, who was also employed at TCS Designs.

They evaded law enforcement for six months before being caught in Arizona and brought back to Hickory.

Marlow’s husband, Justin Marlow, is now suing Eric Parker, TCS Designs’ president Jobie G. Redmond and plant manager Jeff McKinney, attorney Lyndon Helton said. Helton represents the Marlow family in the case. The case was filled on Feb. 21.

The Marlow family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tangela Parker in July 2021.

When asked about the lawsuit Wednesday morning, a TCS employee said, “We have no comment. Thank you,” and abruptly hung up the phone.

Eric Parker was in court on Tuesday and Tangela Parker was in court on Wednesday for their charges in the murder of Marlow. Both of their case were continued until May 16.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kristen Hart Follow Kristen Hart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today