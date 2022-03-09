 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family of homicide victim Michelle Marlow sues Hickory company for wrongful death
0 Comments
top story breaking

Family of homicide victim Michelle Marlow sues Hickory company for wrongful death

  • 0
100721-hdr-news-parkerhearing-p1

Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon, right, addresses members of the Marlow family in this Record file photo.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The family of Michelle Marlow, who was killed at TCS Designs in Hickory last year, is now suing the company for wrongful death. The family already has a lawsuit against Tangela Parker, who is charged with Marlow's murder. 

Marlow and Parker were both employed at TCS Designs. In January 2021, Parker arrived at work with a gun and she shot and killed Marlow, police investigators said. Parker then ran away with her husband, Eric Parker, who was also employed at TCS Designs.

They evaded law enforcement for six months before being caught in Arizona and brought back to Hickory.

Marlow’s husband, Justin Marlow, is now suing Eric Parker, TCS Designs’ president Jobie G. Redmond and plant manager Jeff McKinney, attorney Lyndon Helton said. Helton represents the Marlow family in the case. The case was filled on Feb. 21.

The Marlow family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tangela Parker in July 2021.

When asked about the lawsuit Wednesday morning, a TCS employee said, “We have no comment. Thank you,” and abruptly hung up the phone. 

Eric Parker was in court on Tuesday and Tangela Parker was in court on Wednesday for their charges in the murder of Marlow. Both of their case were continued until May 16.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A magpie is caught on video trying to assist a mailman

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert