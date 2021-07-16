Extradition and lawsuit: The latest in the Alexander County fugitive case

A fugitive couple in custody in Arizona have waived extradition, paving the way for their transfer back to North Carolina, District Attorney Scott Reilly confirmed.

Reilly said his office is in discussion with officials from Arizona over the plans for bringing Tangela, 50, and Eric Parker, 62, to Catawba County.

Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said the Parkers will likely be back in North Carolina later in the month. He added that Hickory officers may help with the transfer but plans have not been finalized.

The Parkers, who lived in Alexander County before fleeing to Phoenix, are charged in connection with the workplace killing of Michelle Marlow, 51, at TCS Designs in Hickory, the furniture plant where they all worked.

Tangela Parker is charged with murder and Eric Parker is charged with accessory to murder.

They were taken into custody on Tuesday, six months after Marlow was shot and killed.

Wrongful death lawsuit

Justin Marlow, Michelle Marlow’s widower, is suing Tangela Parker.

The complaint was filed Wednesday, legal assistant Ashley Smith said. Hickory attorney Lyndon Helton is representing Marlow.