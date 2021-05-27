'Everybody's dead:' Double murder trial begins with opening statements, testimony from victim's brother

He said that Jordan Rivera provided the other men with the weapons used in the robbery and got rid of the weapons after the crime.

Reand Rivera, Powell and Ussery have all pleaded guilty to charges and been sentenced. Curtis is currently scheduled to stand trial in July.

Jayne told the jurors they would hear differing accounts of the events during the trial and emphasized that it was their duty to carefully and critically consider the credibility and motives of witnesses.

She also said that Jordan Rivera and Ramseur had been reestablishing their relationship in the years before the murders and that Rivera and Ramseur were involved in the marijuana trade together.

“Jordan Rivera had no reason to want harm, to cause harm, to wish for harm to either Deidra Ramseur or Mark Wilson,” Jayne said.

She added that Jordan Rivera faced an “unfathomable dilemma” when he learned about the murders because both the victims and at least some of those responsible were family or close friends of his.

Victor Wilson, Mark Wilson’s brother, was the first witness called to testify.

He recalled going to his brother’s house with his sister on March 14, two days after the murder, to check on his brother.