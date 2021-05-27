'Everybody's dead:' Double murder trial begins with opening statements, testimony from victim's brother

The trial of a Hickory man charged in a March 2016 double homicide began with opening statements and witness testimony Thursday.
Jordan Alexander Rivera, 28, is charged in the murders of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Anthony Wilson at their home in Claremont.
Superior Court Judge Athena Brooks is presiding over the case. Assistant district attorneys Lance Sigmon and Sean Baetjer are prosecuting the case and Victoria Jayne is defending Rivera.
In his opening statement, Baetjer described Rivera as the mastermind who orchestrated the robbery that ended in murder.
“Jordan Rivera selected the target, he organized the group and he shared in the profit,” Baetjer said. “As a result of his actions, Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson are dead.”
He said the prosecution would prove that Rivera had provided his friend Arsenio Curtis with a list of people Curtis could rob, a list that included Ramseur, who was Rivera’s cousin.
Curtis went to Ramseur’s home with three other men — Reand Rivera, William Powell and Devin Ussery.
Baetjer said Curtis, Reand Rivera and Powell broke into the home while Ussery stayed in the car. The other men broke into the house, shot Ramseur and Wilson and made off with $1,000 and roughly an ounce of marijuana, Baetjer said.
He said that Jordan Rivera provided the other men with the weapons used in the robbery and got rid of the weapons after the crime.
Reand Rivera, Powell and Ussery have all pleaded guilty to charges and been sentenced. Curtis is currently scheduled to stand trial in July.
Jayne told the jurors they would hear differing accounts of the events during the trial and emphasized that it was their duty to carefully and critically consider the credibility and motives of witnesses.
She also said that Jordan Rivera and Ramseur had been reestablishing their relationship in the years before the murders and that Rivera and Ramseur were involved in the marijuana trade together.
“Jordan Rivera had no reason to want harm, to cause harm, to wish for harm to either Deidra Ramseur or Mark Wilson,” Jayne said.
She added that Jordan Rivera faced an “unfathomable dilemma” when he learned about the murders because both the victims and at least some of those responsible were family or close friends of his.
Victor Wilson, Mark Wilson’s brother, was the first witness called to testify.
He recalled going to his brother’s house with his sister on March 14, two days after the murder, to check on his brother.
Victor Wilson said something did not seem right because he and his brother spoke frequently and they had not spoken since that Saturday even though Victor Wilson had tried to contact his brother.
He said he walked into the bedroom and saw the bodies. Victor Wilson said he and his sister went outside and he called 911.
A recording of the 911 call was played in court. Victor Wilson can be heard talking to the dispatcher as his sister cried in the background.
“Everybody’s dead,” Victor Wilson told the dispatcher. “Everybody’s shot.”
Other witnesses on Wednesday included one of the first deputies to arrive at the crime scene and an investigator who photographed and collected evidence.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.