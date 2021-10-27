'Everybody's dead:' 911 call sets scene in Claremont murder case; brother of victim testifies

On March 14, Victor Wilson went with his sister to check on Mark. “When we got there I noticed my brother’s cars were there … So I knew that they were home,” he said.

Victor Wilson also saw a package left on his brother’s porch. “That kind of worried me, because I knew he was home and he hadn’t gotten the mail. When I looked at the door I noticed the hinge had been broken.”

He searched the house. Victor Wilson found Mark Wilson and Ramseur dead in the bedroom. “I saw my brother with his back against the wall facing the door,” he said. “He was shot … I saw Deidra on her knees bent over the bed, shot as well.”

Prosecutor Lance Sigmon played a recording of the 9-1-1 call from Victor Wilson that he made soon after finding the victims. Victor Wilson said in the 911 call that he couldn’t find his niece who he thought should have been in the home.

Catawba County Sheriff's Deputy John Phares testified after Wilson. He said the 10-year-old girl was found with another relative.

Phares was the first deputy on the scene that day and secured the home.

Sigmon told Judge W. Todd Pomeroy that two of Curtis’ codefendants are expected to testify during this trial.

Codefendant Jordan Rivera was convicted of accessory to murder and sentenced to life in prison in June. Three other defendants in the killings — Reand Rivera, William Powell and Devin Ussery — pleaded guilty and were sentenced last year.

