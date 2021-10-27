'Everybody's dead:' 911 call sets scene in Claremont murder case; brother of victim testifies

Victor Wilson's 911 call was played in court Wednesday, an audible reminder of the pain and panic he felt in 2016.
“Everybody’s dead,” Victor told the 911 operator. “Everybody’s shot. Everybody’s dead.”
Victor Wilson appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday and testified that he found his brother Mark Wilson and Deidra Ramseur dead at their home in Claremont on March 14, 2016.
Arsenio Dewayne Curtis, 32, of Hickory, is one of five defendants charged in the deaths of Ramseur and Mark Wilson. He faces two counts of murder and the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted.
Victor Wilson said he had a close relationship with his brother. He saw Mark at least once a week and talked to him on the phone every day. “We spoke every morning before work and every afternoon sometimes during work,” he said.
Victor Wilson said Ramseur was his brother’s girlfriend. Victor Wilson said he had known her since 1999.
The last time Wilson saw his brother alive was earlier that month. “He came by my house on a Saturday night I believe. He put some new headlights in his car, and he wanted me to come out and look at them.”
On March 12, Victor Wilson spoke with his brother. The next day when he tried to reach Mark Wilson, Mark did not answer or call him back.
On March 14, Victor Wilson went with his sister to check on Mark. “When we got there I noticed my brother’s cars were there … So I knew that they were home,” he said.
Victor Wilson also saw a package left on his brother’s porch. “That kind of worried me, because I knew he was home and he hadn’t gotten the mail. When I looked at the door I noticed the hinge had been broken.”
He searched the house. Victor Wilson found Mark Wilson and Ramseur dead in the bedroom. “I saw my brother with his back against the wall facing the door,” he said. “He was shot … I saw Deidra on her knees bent over the bed, shot as well.”
Prosecutor Lance Sigmon played a recording of the 9-1-1 call from Victor Wilson that he made soon after finding the victims. Victor Wilson said in the 911 call that he couldn’t find his niece who he thought should have been in the home.
Catawba County Sheriff's Deputy John Phares testified after Wilson. He said the 10-year-old girl was found with another relative.
Phares was the first deputy on the scene that day and secured the home.
Sigmon told Judge W. Todd Pomeroy that two of Curtis’ codefendants are expected to testify during this trial.
Codefendant Jordan Rivera was convicted of accessory to murder and sentenced to life in prison in June. Three other defendants in the killings — Reand Rivera, William Powell and Devin Ussery — pleaded guilty and were sentenced last year.