A Conover man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $1.7 million in restitution for embezzling from his Asheville-based employer.

Danny Dale Tremble, 49, pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return in February, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina’s office.

Tremble was an accountant for Azalea Management & Leasing in Asheville. Between 2013 and 2021, he used at least $1.35 million of company money to cover personal credit card payments and to purchase items such as a boat, camper and pickup truck, according to court documents.

He wired money for many of these items directly from company accounts, according to the court documents.

Tremble also did not disclose the embezzled funds on tax returns. The amount of the unpaid taxes is $288,716, according to court documents.

In addition to the prison time and restitution, he will also be on supervised release for three years.

Court documents and voting records indicate Tremble lived in Buncombe County before recently relocating to Conover.