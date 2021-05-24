Eight arrested in Alexander County in May on various charges

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced eight arrests in May on various charges, including drug and larceny charges.
Adam Colby Starnes, 43, of Taylorsville, was arrested on May 10 and charged with one count of felony possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a failure to appear charge from Catawba County. His bond was set at $15,250 secured.
Julianna Marie Mudd, 27, of Kings Mountain, was arrested on May 11 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Marcie Marie Klinger, 45, of Statesville, was arrested on May 14 on a fugitive extradition warrant. Her bond was set at $50,000 secured.
Nathan Jackson Nunnery, 28, of Taylorsville, was arrested on May 17 and charged with felony providing drugs to an inmate, felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises and conspiracy. His bond was set at $25,000 secured.
Steven Ray Transeau, 33, of Claremont, was arrested on May 19 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy. His bond was set at $20,000 secured.
William Joshua Byard, 29, of Stony Point, was arrested on May 21 and charged with felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor breaking and entering and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.
Chelsey Towery, 33, of Newton, was arrested on May 20 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony forgery and larceny of chose in action. Her bond was set at $3,500 secured.
Chad Edward Simpson, 37, of Stony Point, was arrested on May 23 and charged with felony motor vehicle theft, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and numerous fail to appear orders for arrest. His bond was set at $47,100 secured.