Drugs, weapon charges filed against four in Lincoln County

Four people were arrested on various charges following a traffic stop and a search of two residences on Gastonia Highway.
Lincoln County deputies received information that illegal drugs and possible stolen firearms were located at two residences on Gastonia Highway, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant Saturday afternoon.
Deputies made entry into the residence where they found two males on the living room floor, another male in a bedroom and a male and female in a back bedroom, according to the release. All five were detained without incident.
Officers found methamphetamine in a container in the bedroom along with several glass pipes and multiple scales. They also located three firearms in an outbuilding on the property.
Ivey Pinkney Loftin III, 47, of Lincolnton, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule 2 controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Melissa Gayle Crisp, 43, of Lincolnton, was charged with conspiracy, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule 2 controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond.
Boyce Lee Hedgpeth, 39, of Lincolnton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. He was jailed under a $12,000 secured bond.
No charges were filed against the two males officers encountered in the living room.
In the traffic stop that occurred before the search warrant was executed, a female passenger in the vehicle was found to have outstanding warrants for her arrest, according to the release. Kimberly Dawn McSwain, 35, of Gastonia, was arrested on five outstanding warrants. She was placed in jail under a $50,000 secured bond
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.