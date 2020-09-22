Drugs, weapon charges filed against four in Lincoln County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people were arrested on various charges following a traffic stop and a search of two residences on Gastonia Highway.

Lincoln County deputies received information that illegal drugs and possible stolen firearms were located at two residences on Gastonia Highway, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant Saturday afternoon.

Deputies made entry into the residence where they found two males on the living room floor, another male in a bedroom and a male and female in a back bedroom, according to the release. All five were detained without incident.

Officers found methamphetamine in a container in the bedroom along with several glass pipes and multiple scales. They also located three firearms in an outbuilding on the property.

Ivey Pinkney Loftin III, 47, of Lincolnton, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule 2 controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.