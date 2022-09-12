Drugs, guns, ammo seized as 2 arrested in Alexander County; Newton woman jailed after car chase

A Taylorsville man and a Statesville man were arrested on drug charges in Alexander County on Thursday.

Alexander County deputies seized approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine during a search of a home in the Ellendale community.

Tanner Parks McAlpin, 31, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Michael Emery Goodenow, 45, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a home located on Sipe Road in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. This search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation due to numerous complaints of possible drug activity within the community, the sheriff's office said. During the search, officers seized approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms and ammunition.

McAlpin was placed under a $100,000 secured bond. Goodenow was placed under a $2,500 secured bond.

Newton woman arrested after car chase

A Newton woman was arrested in Alexander County on Wednesday after a police chase, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Emily Elizabeth King, 36, is charged with felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen vehicle, felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, resisting arrest and felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises. King had outstanding probation violations that were served and she was also charged with traffic violations by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a state trooper pursued a white Kia sedan on Millersville Road after a report of a suspicious vehicle. A deputy picked up the chase on N.C. Highway 16 South near the intersection of Alspaugh Dam Road.

The vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and siren, the sheriff's office said. A chase continued northbound on N.C. Highway 16 South. The deputy notified other officers that the chase was headed toward the city limits at a high rate of speed. Taylorsville Police Department officers joined the chase at the intersection of Macedonia Church Road and N.C. Highway 16. Stop sticks were deployed by Taylorsville Police Department near the Iredell Family Care Center. All four tires of the vehicle were blown and the vehicle came to rest. Officers approached the vehicle. The driver refused to exit the vehicle and was forcibly removed. While placing the driver under arrest, the vehicle rolled over a Taylorsville police officer’s foot and caused injury.

The Taylorsville Police Officer who was injured was transported by Alexander County EMS to a local hospital. He is recovering at home. King is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $110,500 secured bond.