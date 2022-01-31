Driver of stolen vehicle injured in police chase in Catawba County Monday morning

A driver involved in a police chase Monday morning was injured after he struck a power pole on Hwy. 16 North.

Around 9:10 a.m., Catawba County Sheriff's Office deputies began a pursuit of a car that was reported stolen from Conover, according to Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, Turk said the driver of the vehicle, Christopher Mark Simmons, 32, backed into the front of a deputy’s patrol vehicle causing minor damage. The deputy was not injured.

Simmons continued to flee and then crashed into a power pole along Hwy. 16 North near C and B Farm Road. Turk said Simmons was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The sheriff’s office is charging Simmons with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and felony speeding to elude a law enforcement officer.

Turk said no other vehicles were damaged during the chase, and no other injuries were reported.

