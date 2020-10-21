 Skip to main content
Driver left after hitting bicyclist in Bethlehem
breaking

Driver left after hitting bicyclist in Bethlehem

IMG_0678.JPG

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Bethlehem School Road Wednesday afternoon.

 Kristen Hart/Hickory Daily Record

A motorist hit a bicyclist in Bethlehem Wednesday afternoon, then drove away. 

The hit and run happened on Bethlehem School Road at Isaac Creek Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Two people were biking eastbound and one was hit while turning out of Isaac Creek Drive, State Trooper T. Clayton said. They had minor injuries. 

The car was a mid-2000s, white, four-door sedan, Clayton said. Anyone with information is asked to contact N.C. Highway Patrol in Statesville.

Alexander EMS and Bethlehem Fire are at the scene along with the highway patrol. 

 

