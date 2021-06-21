 Skip to main content
Driver charged in Newton crash that sent 5 to hospital; driver's ed teacher released from medical center
Driver charged in Newton crash that sent 5 to hospital; driver's ed teacher released from medical center

A driver has been charged in the six-vehicle crash in Newton last week that sent five people to the hospital.

Wenfred Alan Hooper, 29, of Hickory was charged Monday with careless and reckless driving, break and entering a motor vehicle and driving while impaired. It was learned during the investigation that after the initial crash, Hooper tried to flee the scene by attempting to steal another vehicle from the crash site, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department.

Hooper is being held under a $2 million secured bond.

The release also noted one of the crash victims, Terra Smith, 15, remains hospitalized in Winston-Salem with serious injuries.

Smith was in a driver’s education vehicle at the time of the accident. She is a student at Fred T. Foard High School.

The driver’s education instructor, Craig Meadows, has been released from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and is recovering at home, the release said.

Hooper’s car smashed into the back of the stopped driver’s education vehicle, and Hooper’s car became airborne due to the impact. The occupants of the driver’s education vehicle were trapped in the car due to the force of the collision, the release said.

A prayer service was held on June 17 for Smith and Meadows at the high school.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be sought at a later date, the release said. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is encouraged to contact the Newton Police Department at (828) 465-7430.

