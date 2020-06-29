Driver charged following fatal wreck in Catawba County

One driver was charged with a DWI following a fatal wreck on Robinwood Road in Catawba County.
On Saturday, a 1999 Ford Escort, driven by Aleta Diane Fisher, 23, of Sylva, was traveling east on the road and attempted to turn left into a private driveway. She failed to yield the right of way and collided with a motorcycle, according to a press release from the NC State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the motorcycle, Kevin Glen Shoemaker, 50, of Hickory, was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.
Fisher was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle. She was given a $50,000 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.