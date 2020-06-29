Driver charged following fatal wreck in Catawba County
0 comments
top story

Driver charged following fatal wreck in Catawba County

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Aleta Diane Fisher

Aleta Diane Fisher

One driver was charged with a DWI following a fatal wreck on Robinwood Road in Catawba County.

On Saturday, a 1999 Ford Escort, driven by Aleta Diane Fisher, 23, of Sylva, was traveling east on the road and attempted to turn left into a private driveway. She failed to yield the right of way and collided with a motorcycle, according to a press release from the NC State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle, Kevin Glen Shoemaker, 50, of Hickory, was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Fisher was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle. She was given a $50,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News