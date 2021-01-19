"Don't blow no kiss at me:" Hickory man charged with stabbing, killing mother makes emotional court appearance

Billy Joe Hahn Jr. was in Catawba County court Tuesday afternoon. He faces a murder charge after police say he stabbed and killed his mother.

Hahn, 29, of Hickory, was emotional in court. He nodded as Catawba County Judge Amy Walker explained to him that the charges he faces carry the maximum penalty of death.

Hahn is also charged with attempted first degree murder, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.

Victoria Jayne will act as Hahn’s provisional attorney, Walker said in court.

Before leaving the courtroom, Hahn turned to family. “I’m sorry,” he said as he blew a kiss.

“Don’t blow no kiss at me,” one family member replied.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Rebecca Hahn was attacked around 3 a.m. on Monday at a residence on 16th Street Drive NE.

She suffered at least one stab wound to her torso and informed deputies that her son stabbed her while they were both in a camper on the property, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.