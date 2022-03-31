 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Steele agrees to early payment in $15 million embezzlement case; she is former CEO of Hickory location of international company

  • Updated
  • 0
011322-hdr-news-steeleplea-2.jpg

Donna Steele, seen here in January walking to the federal courthouse to plead guilty to embezzling millions from a Hickory company, has agreed to early payment of some restitution in the case. She is currently awaiting sentencing. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making restitution payments ahead of her sentencing.

This week, Judge Kenneth Bell signed off on an agreement between Donna Steele and federal prosecutors for early prepayment.

Steele plans to liquidate some of her assets to make the payments. The federal government would hold any payments before they are disbursed to the defrauded party.

The defrauded party in this case is TIGRA USA, a German-based company with a location in Hickory where Steele worked for more than 20 years and served at one time as CEO.

She admitted diverting more than $15 million of company money, funds that were used for lavish purchases and to support her clothing company Opulence by Steele.

TIGRA is seeking restitution in excess of $16 million. A judge will decide the total restitution.

Steele faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

It is not clear how much Steele has paid or intends to pay early or what assets she will sell to make those payments. Neither Steele’s attorney nor a federal prosecutor involved in the case had returned a call asking for more details on the prepayment as of noon on Thursday.

In January, Steele sold the Taylorsville property she used for a wedding venue known as The Nest for $1.5 million.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

