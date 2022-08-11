Dog left in hot car dies in Lenoir; man faces animal cruelty charge

A Lenoir man has been charged after police say they found two of his dogs locked in a hot car, with one of the dogs ultimately dying.

Darrell William West, 60, is charged with a felony count of animal cruelty. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond, according to the release from Caldwell County.

The charge stems from Sunday, when officers from the Lenoir Police Department and Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement took two dogs out of a car parked on Pennell Street around noon, according to the release.

One dog died as a result of being left in the car. Officers cared for the other dog, bringing it to shade and providing water. The release said the dog ran away.

The runaway dog, described as a small brown-and-black German shepherd mix, had not been found as of Thursday morning. Authorities ask anyone who sees the dog to call Animal Care Enforcement at 828-757-8625.

West was arrested Tuesday, according to the release.

“Our domestic animals are like family, and we should treat them as such by providing them a healthy environment,” Richard Gilliland, Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement director, said via the release. “This horrible incident involving a dog is a reminder that pet ownership is a huge responsibility.”