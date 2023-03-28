A man living in Brookford for more than five years has been arrested in connection to a 1994 cold case in Kentucky.

Robert Daniel Shelton, 59, was charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault, according to a news release from the Owensboro Police Department in Kentucky. He is also facing rape charges in Indiana.

In December of 1994, a 19-year-old female was kidnapped near Brescia University, assaulted in Owensboro and then taken to Indiana where the assault continued, the Owensboro Police Department said.

The victim’s name was not released.

The cold case was recently revisited by the Owensboro police. The department contacted the Indiana State Police, who had DNA evidence on file. The Indiana State Police retested the DNA and developed a suspect, Owensboro police said.

On Wednesday, detectives received a match for the DNA evidence, Owensboro police said.

On Friday, the Brookford police arrested Shelton on the charges, Brookford Police Chief William Armstrong said.