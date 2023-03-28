A man living in Brookford for more than five years has been arrested in connection to a 1994 cold case in Kentucky.
Robert Daniel Shelton, 59, was charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault, according to a news release from the Owensboro Police Department in Kentucky. He is also facing rape charges in Indiana.
In December of 1994, a 19-year-old female was kidnapped near Brescia University, assaulted in Owensboro and then taken to Indiana where the assault continued, the Owensboro Police Department said.
The victim’s name was not released.
The cold case was recently revisited by the Owensboro police. The department contacted the Indiana State Police, who had DNA evidence on file. The Indiana State Police retested the DNA and developed a suspect, Owensboro police said.
- Newton woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl overdose death
- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing hundreds of stores. But they won't be empty for long.
- Hickory man pleads guilty to burglary, accessory after the fact in fatal shooting
- Kannapolis man charged in break-in, theft of high-powered cars at Hickory auto dealership
- 'Held for ransom': Methodist churches, including Hickory congregation, want to break away but can't just yet
- Newton church serves free breakfast every Sunday, does not require participants to stay for service
- Murder, assault charges dismissed; Conover man released from jail on Tuesday
- Man arrested for arson in connection to Newton house fire
- South Carolina tire retailer makes top bid for former U.S. 70 sinkhole property in Hickory
- Does the United States want to get in a fight with Russia?
- Pennsylvania man found dead in home with 60 venomous snakes, poisonous lizard, small crocodile
- Trooper: Burke County school bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel
- Florida father shoots, kills daughter's abusive ex-boyfriend, police say
- Florida principal out after parents complain viewing of Michelangelo’s ‘David’ pornographic
- Bennett Funeral Service marks milestone
On Wednesday, detectives received a match for the DNA evidence, Owensboro police said.
On Friday, the Brookford police arrested Shelton on the charges, Brookford Police Chief William Armstrong said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.