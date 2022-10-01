 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Deputy shot, killed a man that the sheriff's office says was holding a family member hostage

  • Updated
  • 0
100222-hdr-news-shooting.jpg

Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office load a large evidence bag into a truck at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Saturday morning.

 Sarah C. Johnson, Record

A hostage situation led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Mountain View, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a hostage situation on Village Circle in Mountain View. The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they discovered a 61-year-old man holding a family member hostage in a vehicle parked in the front yard of a residence. The suspect was armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office’s Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team was called in, as well as members of the crisis intervention and de-escalation teams. The sheriff’s office said deputies made several attempts to defuse the situation and encourage the suspect to release the hostage. The suspect continued to threaten the hostage and was shot by deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

People are also reading…

Catawba County EMS provided treatment to the suspect, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the suspect had not been released as of 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is initiating an investigation into the shooting. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal review, the sheriff’s office said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 45-50 mph winds at Kitty Hawk on Friday morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert