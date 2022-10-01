Deputy shot, killed a man that the sheriff's office says was holding a family member hostage

A hostage situation led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Mountain View, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a hostage situation on Village Circle in Mountain View. The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they discovered a 61-year-old man holding a family member hostage in a vehicle parked in the front yard of a residence. The suspect was armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office’s Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team was called in, as well as members of the crisis intervention and de-escalation teams. The sheriff’s office said deputies made several attempts to defuse the situation and encourage the suspect to release the hostage. The suspect continued to threaten the hostage and was shot by deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Catawba County EMS provided treatment to the suspect, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the suspect had not been released as of 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is initiating an investigation into the shooting. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal review, the sheriff’s office said.