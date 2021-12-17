Deputy injured, patrol cars severely damaged in Alexander County chase

Two Alexander County Sheriff's Office's vehicles were severely damaged and a deputy was injured in a car chase in Alexander County Friday morning.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said officers began pursuing a vehicle they clocked at going around 100 mph.

The chase ended on Antioch Church Road when the officers threw out stop sticks.

The man leading the chase, who is in custody but had not been identified as of 8:30 a.m., “was walking very aggressive to the officers” and disregarded orders from officers to stop and get on the ground, Bowman said.

He said officers tried to use their Tasers on the man but they were unsuccessful because of the large coat the man was wearing.

Bowman said the man jumped into a patrol car and drove a short distance before crashing into another patrol car.

The deputy in the patrol car was taken to a hospital to receive stitches for cuts. Bowman described the deputy’s injuries as minor.

At one point, an Alexander County deputy shot at the commandeered patrol car.