Fentanyl, meth and cash were seized following a traffic stop in Sherrills Ford, and two people were arrested.

Roy Lee Blue, 34, and Nichole Leigh McAlpine, 27, are charged with multiple offenses, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Blue, a Catawba resident, has been charged with two counts of trafficking in opium, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of transporting controlled substances, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Blue’s bond was set at $400,000, the release said.

McAlpine, a Vale resident, has been charged with two counts of trafficking in opium, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

McAlpine’s bond was set at $150,000, the release said.

The arrest followed a traffic stop last week on Ted Lane in Sherrills Ford where investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group were working. Investigators located and seized 35 grams of fentanyl, 5 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,047 in cash, the release said.

“Great work by our investigators in taking this deadly drug off our streets. This seizure of fentanyl will hopefully prevent loss of life. We are holding drug dealers accountable,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release.