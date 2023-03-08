The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify a person who is potentially connected to a break-in at a Denver business. Around $1,800 worth of tools were reported stolen.

On Saturday, deputies were dispatched to Denver Construction Company following a report of someone cutting through a chain-link fence and entering the business, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Detective A. Mocilan reported the individual began going through the work beds of company trucks and removing tools and equipment, the sheriff’s office said.

The person left storage doors open on the trucks. Impact wrenches, batteries, ratchets, sockets, a gas can and other equipment were taken, the sheriff’s office said.

The person caught on camera appears to be a white male with brown or black hair. The person looks to have a black or brown beard and mustache. The person was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the break-in or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.