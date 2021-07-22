 Skip to main content
Deputies find 30 grams of meth inside vehicle on Springs Road in Hickory; 2 from Alexander County arrested
Catawba County Sheriffs Deputies seized 30.29 grams of methamphetamine inside a vehicle driven by Anthony James Miller, according to a news release. Deputies also seized 1.38 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

 Submitted photo

A man and woman from Alexander County were arrested on Springs Road for possession of meth, according to a Catawba County Sheriffs Office news release.

Anthony James Miller, 32, of Stony Point, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and brake-light and window-tint violations. He was also served with a felony probation violation.

Samantha Marie Vono, 30, of Taylorsville, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served with a parole violation.

On Monday, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Springs Road. A vehicle driven by Miller was stopped for brake-light and window-tint violations, according to the release.

During the stop, a sheriff’s office K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Deputies seized 30.29 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, the release stated. This quantity of methamphetamine was separated among six small plastic bags. Deputies also seized 1.38 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Miller and Vono, a passenger in the vehicle, were arrested at the scene.

Miller received a $150,000 secured bond on the criminal charges and a $15,000 secured bond for probation violation.

Vono received a $150,000 secured bond on the criminal charges and is being held under no bond for parole violation.

Miller
Vono
