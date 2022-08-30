Deputies chase vehicle that was towing boat for 4 miles; suspect fled into waters of Lake Hickory

A Newton man towing a boat led Catawba County deputies on a 4-mile chase last week. The chase ended after the man ditched his vehicle and fled into Lake Hickory, police say.

The driver, identified as Jason Travis Shook, 39, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, felony possession of cocaine, felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by felon, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The chase started on Springs Road when deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for an expired registration, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase lasted for 4 miles and ended in a cul-de-sac on 55th Avenue NE. The sheriff’s office said Shook exited the vehicle and fled on foot to Lake Hickory. The sheriff’s office said he entered the water and attempted to evade capture by swimming away from shore. Once Shook returned to land, he was arrested.

Shook attempted to strike a law enforcement vehicle during the chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched Shook and the vehicle. Approximately $28,000, 9 ounces of methamphetamine and a small amount of cocaine were seized. The sheriff’s office said investigators recovered a firearm, which was reportedly discarded along Sulphur Springs Road.

Shook is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.